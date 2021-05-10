Berenberg Bank Keeps a Buy Rating on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

In a report released today, Zhiqiang Shu from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Cue Biopharma (CUE), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.26, close to its 52-week low of $10.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 34.1% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Repare Therapeutics.

Cue Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

Cue Biopharma’s market cap is currently $343.4M and has a P/E ratio of -7.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.35.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease. The company was founded on December 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.