Berenberg Bank Initiates a Buy Rating on Helios Towers Plc (HTWSF)

Berenberg Bank analyst David Burns CFA initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Helios Towers Plc (HTWSF) on March 19 and set a price target of p203.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.32, equals to its 52-week high of $2.32.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #5615 out of 7402 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Helios Towers Plc with a $2.66 average price target.

Based on Helios Towers Plc’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $102 million and GAAP net loss of $29.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $93.7 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.4 million.

Helios Towers PLC is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in providing telecommunications towers and infrastructure. It offers tower-related operational services, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security and power management. The company’s geographical operating segment includes Ghana; Tanzania; DRC; and Congo Brazzaville. It generates maximum revenue from the Tanzania segment. The solutions offered by the company include Colocation, Build-to-suit, In-building solutions, and Managed Services.