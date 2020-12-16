Berenberg Bank Downgrades Vail Resorts (MTN) to Hold

Vail Resorts (MTN) received a Hold rating and a $279.00 price target from Berenberg Bank analyst Alex Maroccia today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $276.05, close to its 52-week high of $300.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.2% and a 90.3% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Fox Factory Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vail Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $282.11, which is a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 1, William Blair also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Vail Resorts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $132 million and GAAP net loss of $154 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $268 million and had a GAAP net loss of $106 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in September 2020, John Sorte, a Director at MTN sold 2,743 shares for a total of $625,717.

Vail Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses. The Real Estate segment holds real property at mountain resorts primarily throughout Summit and Eagle Counties in Colorado. The company was founded by Pete Seibert and Earl Eaton in March 1957 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.