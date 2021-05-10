Berenberg Bank Believes Trex Company (TREX) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Alex Maroccia from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Trex Company (TREX), with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.84, close to its 52-week high of $110.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 46.7% and a 92.5% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Fox Factory Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trex Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $107.75.

Trex Company’s market cap is currently $12.61B and has a P/E ratio of 72.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.42.

Trex Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products. The company was founded by Andrew U. Ferrari and Roger A. Wittenberg on September 4, 1998 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.