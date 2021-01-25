Berenberg Bank Believes Siemens Energy (SMEGF) Won’t Stop Here

Berenberg Bank analyst Phil Buller maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy (SMEGF) today and set a price target of EUR36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.35, close to its 52-week high of $42.06.

Buller has an average return of 32.8% when recommending Siemens Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, Buller is ranked #3492 out of 7253 analysts.

Siemens Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.50, representing a -7.0% downside. In a report issued on January 11, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Siemens Energy AG is an engineering technology company. The company develops and provides solutions for industrial applications, power generation, transmission, wind energy technologies. It provides Integrated Electrification, Automation and Digital solutions for oil and marine industries, Re-powering solutions, Grid access, HVDC, MVDC, and other related services.