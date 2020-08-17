Berenberg Bank Believes Qiagen (QGEN) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Scott Bardo from Berenberg Bank upgraded Qiagen (QGEN) to Buy, with a price target of EUR50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.45, close to its 52-week high of $51.07.

Bardo has an average return of 13.9% when recommending Qiagen.

According to TipRanks.com, Bardo is ranked #457 out of 6888 analysts.

Qiagen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.21, a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $51.07 and a one-year low of $25.04. Currently, Qiagen has an average volume of 1.34M.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.