Berenberg Bank Believes Malibu Boats (MBUU) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Alex Maroccia from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Malibu Boats (MBUU), with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $75.00, close to its 52-week high of $81.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 49.2% and a 92.5% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Fox Factory Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Malibu Boats with a $82.80 average price target, implying a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

Malibu Boats’ market cap is currently $1.56B and has a P/E ratio of 23.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.75.

Malibu Boats, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The Malibu U.S. segment serves markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The Malibu Australia segment covers the Australian, and New Zealand markets. The Cobalt segment offers Cobalt boats throughout the world. The Pursuit segment involves in the distribution and sale of Pursuit boats throughout the world. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Loudon, TN.