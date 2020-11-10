Berenberg Bank Believes Linde (LIN) Still Has Room to Grow

Berenberg Bank analyst Anthony Manning maintained a Buy rating on Linde (LIN) yesterday and set a price target of EUR235.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $260.41, close to its 52-week high of $269.78.

Manning has an average return of 9.7% when recommending Linde.

According to TipRanks.com, Manning is ranked #1984 out of 7061 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Linde is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $282.84, a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Baader Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR225.00 price target.

Linde’s market cap is currently $135.2B and has a P/E ratio of 59.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 38.05.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Surface Technologies, and Linde AG. Its primary products include atmospheric and process gases. The firm also designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases primarily for internal use. The company was founded on April 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Guildford, the United Kingdom.