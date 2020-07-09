Berenberg Bank Believes Galiano Gold (GAU) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Laurent Kimman from Berenberg Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Galiano Gold (GAU), with a price target of C$1.90. The company’s shares opened today at $1.56, close to its 52-week high of $1.69.

Kimman has an average return of 55.5% when recommending Galiano Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, Kimman is ranked #996 out of 6762 analysts.

Galiano Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.95, a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 26, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Galiano Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $21.81 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.31 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.