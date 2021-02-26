Berenberg Bank Believes Foot Locker (FL) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Brian McNamara from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Foot Locker (FL), with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.73, close to its 52-week high of $54.77.

According to TipRanks.com, McNamara is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 66.7% success rate. McNamara covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Casey’s General.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Foot Locker with a $57.58 average price target, a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $54.77 and a one-year low of $17.46. Currently, Foot Locker has an average volume of 1.74M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Foot Locker, Inc. engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. It operates through the Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers segments. The Athletic Stores segment sells athletic footwear and apparel under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, SIX:02, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brands. The Direct-to-Customers segment includes Footlocker.com, Inc., Eastbay, Inc., and international electronic commerce businesses. The company was founded on April 7, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More on FL: