Berenberg Bank Believes Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) Won’t Stop Here

Berenberg Bank analyst Alex Maroccia maintained a Buy rating on Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $69.99, close to its 52-week high of $71.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 79.6% success rate. Maroccia covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Planet Fitness, and Vail Resorts.

Floor & Decor Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.00, implying a -8.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Wells Fargo also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Floor & Decor Holdings’ market cap is currently $7.24B and has a P/E ratio of 45.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.79.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FND in relation to earlier this year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.