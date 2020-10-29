Berenberg Bank Believes Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) Won’t Stop Here

Berenberg Bank analyst Alex Maroccia maintained a Buy rating on Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.91, close to its 52-week high of $86.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.9% and a 83.6% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Fox Factory Holding, and Callaway Golf.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Floor & Decor Holdings with a $81.31 average price target, which is a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $86.37 and a one-year low of $24.36. Currently, Floor & Decor Holdings has an average volume of 1.07M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FND in relation to earlier this year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.