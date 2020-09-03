Berenberg Bank Believes FedEx (FDX) Still Has Room to Grow

FedEx (FDX) received a Buy rating and a $280.00 price target from Berenberg Bank analyst William Fitzalan Howard yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $227.26, close to its 52-week high of $229.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Howard is ranked #1087 out of 6934 analysts.

FedEx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $185.00, which is a -18.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

Based on FedEx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending May 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.36 billion and GAAP net loss of $334 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.81 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.97 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FDX in relation to earlier this year.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. The FedEx Ground segment focuses on small-package ground delivery services. The FedEx Freight segment offers less-than-truckload freight services across all lengths of haul. The FedEx Services segment provides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer service, technical support, billing and collection services, and certain back-office functions. The Corporate, Other, and Eliminations segment includes corporate headquarters costs for executive officers and certain legal and finance functions, as well as certain other costs and credits not attributed to the company’s core business. The company was founded by Frederick Wallace Smith on June 18, 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

