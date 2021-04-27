Berenberg Bank Believes Anglo American (AAUKF) Still Has Room to Grow

Berenberg Bank analyst Richard Hatch reiterated a Buy rating on Anglo American (AAUKF) today and set a price target of p3900.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.00, close to its 52-week high of $44.55.

Hatch has an average return of 14.9% when recommending Anglo American.

According to TipRanks.com, Hatch is ranked #1207 out of 7474 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Anglo American with a $44.24 average price target, a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £39.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.55 and a one-year low of $16.38. Currently, Anglo American has an average volume of 4,990.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AAUKF in relation to earlier this year.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Manganese, and Corporate and Other. Its portfolio of mining businesses includes span bulk commodities, including iron ore and manganese, metallurgical coal and thermal coal, base metals and minerals, copper, nickel, niobium and phosphates, and precious metals and minerals. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.