Berenberg Bank Believes Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Won’t Stop Here

Berenberg Bank analyst Esther Hong reiterated a Buy rating on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.47, close to its 52-week high of $8.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Hong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 40.0% success rate. Hong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aprea Therapeutics, Spero Therapeutics, and COMPASS Pathways.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aldeyra Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.00, which is a 241.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.70 and a one-year low of $1.48. Currently, Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average volume of 551.2K.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. It primarily focuses on the development of new products for immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan and other diseases that are thought to be caused in part by naturally occurring toxic chemical species known as free aldehydes. The company was founded by Thomas A. Jordan and John E. Dowling on August 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.