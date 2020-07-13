Benefytt Technologies (BFYT) Receives a Hold from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Hold rating on Benefytt Technologies (BFYT) today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 54.8% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Benefytt Technologies with a $45.50 average price target.

Based on Benefytt Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $71.56 million and GAAP net loss of $44.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $87.33 million and had a net profit of $1.33 million.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It offers short-term medical; accident, sickness, and hospital; ancillary; lifestyle and discount services; and dental insurance plans. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.