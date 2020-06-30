Benefytt Technologies (BFYT) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Benefytt Technologies (BFYT), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 53.0% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Benefytt Technologies with a $52.25 average price target, which is a 176.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, Cantor Fitzgerald also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.49 and a one-year low of $15.60. Currently, Benefytt Technologies has an average volume of 395.9K.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It offers short-term medical; accident, sickness, and hospital; ancillary; lifestyle and discount services; and dental insurance plans. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.