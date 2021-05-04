Benefitfocus (BNFT) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Hold rating on Benefitfocus (BNFT) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 72.2% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Benefitfocus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Benefitfocus’ market cap is currently $438.8M and has a P/E ratio of -15.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.12.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Benefitfocus, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. It operates through the Employer and Carrier business segments. The Employer segment offers products and services for employers including HR InTouch, HR InTouch Marketplace, Benefit Informatics, HR Support Center, implementation services, media and animation services, app development platform, and software-enabled services. The Carrier segment provides eEnrollment, eBilling, eExchange, eSales, eDirect, benefit informatics, implementation services, media and animation services, app development platform, and software-enabled services. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Read More on BNFT: