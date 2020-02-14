Benchmark Co. Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Veeco (VECO)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on Veeco (VECO), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.37, close to its 52-week high of $17.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 70.9% success rate. Miller covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Veeco with a $19.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.23 and a one-year low of $8.98. Currently, Veeco has an average volume of 240.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Veeco Instruments, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale, and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its primary technologies is comprised of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.