Benchmark Co. Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Liberty Global A (LBTYA)

Benchmark Co. analyst Matthew Harrigan maintained a Buy rating on Liberty Global A (LBTYA) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.44, close to its 52-week low of $15.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrigan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 63.3% success rate. Harrigan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, Charter Communications, and Comcast.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Liberty Global A with a $22.30 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.62 and a one-year low of $15.24. Currently, Liberty Global A has an average volume of 1.73M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland; Belgium; Switzerland; Central and Eastern Europe; and Central and Corporate.