Benchmark Co. Remains a Hold on nLIGHT (LASR)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Hold rating on nLIGHT (LASR) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 68.4% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Western Digital.

nLIGHT has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.50.

Based on nLIGHT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $65.7 million and GAAP net loss of $4.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $42.9 million and had a GAAP net loss of $10.72 million.

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.