Benchmark Co. Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Coherent (COHR)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Hold rating on Coherent (COHR) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $235.18, close to its 52-week high of $264.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 69.0% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Western Digital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Coherent with a $210.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Coherent’s market cap is currently $5.75B and has a P/E ratio of -13.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.95.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Coherent, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS) business segments. The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications. The ILS segment covers laser sources, sub-systems, and tools primarily used for industrial laser materials processing. The company was founded by Eugene Watson on May 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More on COHR: