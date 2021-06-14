Benchmark Co. Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Intevac (IVAC)

In a report released today, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on Intevac (IVAC), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 69.2% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Western Digital, and MKS Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intevac with a $10.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.46 and a one-year low of $4.79. Currently, Intevac has an average volume of 246.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IVAC in relation to earlier this year.

Intevac, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture, and marketing of thin-film processing systems; and digital sensors, cameras, and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell, and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.The Photonics segment develops digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images. The company was founded by Norman H. Pond in October 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.