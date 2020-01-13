Benchmark Co. Maintains Their Buy Rating on Liberty Global A (LBTYA)

In a report released today, Matthew Harrigan from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on Liberty Global A (LBTYA), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.63, close to its 52-week low of $20.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrigan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 64.9% success rate. Harrigan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as The Liberty Braves Group, Charter Communications, and Liberty Global LiLAC.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liberty Global A is a Hold with an average price target of $24.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Liberty Global A’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $642 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $25.1 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services, including video, broadband Internet and fixed-line telephony services; B2B services; as well as mobile services.