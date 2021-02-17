Benchmark Co. Keeps Their Hold Rating on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

In a report released today, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Hold rating on IPG Photonics (IPGP). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $256.49, close to its 52-week high of $262.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 71.2% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Western Digital.

IPG Photonics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $276.77, representing a 9.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on IPG Photonics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $318 million and net profit of $35.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $329 million and had a net profit of $57.25 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IPGP in relation to earlier this year.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.

