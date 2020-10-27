Benchmark Co. Keeps Their Buy Rating on Intevac (IVAC)

In a report released today, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on Intevac (IVAC), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 66.2% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intevac with a $8.17 average price target.

Intevac’s market cap is currently $132.4M and has a P/E ratio of 26.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.43.

Intevac, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture, and marketing of thin-film processing systems; and digital sensors, cameras, and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell, and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.The Photonics segment develops digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images. The company was founded by Norman H. Pond in October 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.