Benchmark Co. Keeps Their Buy Rating on Cinedigm (CIDM)

Benchmark Co. analyst Daniel Kurnos maintained a Buy rating on Cinedigm (CIDM) on February 22 and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Kurnos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 56.0% success rate. Kurnos covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class A, Porch Group, and CarGurus.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cinedigm is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.25.

Cinedigm’s market cap is currently $325.5M and has a P/E ratio of -3.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -15.78.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CIDM in relation to earlier this year.

Cinedigm Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG). The Cinema Equipment Business segment consists of the non-recourse, financing vehicles, and administrators. The Content and Entertainment Business refers to ancillary market aggregation and distribution of entertainment content and, branded and over-the-top (OTT) digital network business providing entertainment channels and applications. The company was founded by A. Dale Mayo on March 31, 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

