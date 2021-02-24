Benchmark Co. Believes Nova Measuring (NVMI) Still Has Room to Grow

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on Nova Measuring (NVMI) today and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $82.40, close to its 52-week high of $86.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 70.6% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Western Digital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nova Measuring with a $91.50 average price target, which is an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Nova Measuring’s market cap is currently $2.32B and has a P/E ratio of 51.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.20.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. providing metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. It offers in-line Optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems, which are attached directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its products include set of in-situ, integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms suited for dimensional, films and material metrology measurements for process control across multiple semiconductor manufacturing process steps including lithography, Etch, CMP and deposition. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Ness-Ziona, Israel.