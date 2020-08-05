Benchmark Co. Believes Masonite International (DOOR) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Reuben Garner from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on Masonite International (DOOR), with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $86.18, close to its 52-week high of $89.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Garner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 73.1% success rate. Garner covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Builders Firstsource, BMC Stock Holdings, and Herman Miller.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Masonite International with a $93.25 average price target, which is an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Masonite International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $551 million and net profit of $29.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $530 million and had a net profit of $3.79 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DOOR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Masonite International Corp. designs and manufactures of interior and exterior doors for the residential new construction; the residential repair, renovation and remodeling; and the non-residential building construction markets. The company markets and sells its products to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through well-established wholesale and retail distribution channels. Its reportable segments are organized and managed principally by geographic region: North America; Europe, Asia & Latin America; and Africa. The North America segment operates through three sub segments: Retail, Wholesale and Commercial. The Europe, Asia and Latin America segment includes operations in United Kingdom, France, Central Eastern Europe, Asia & South America and Israel. The company’s business roots back to 1925 and was founded on April 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.