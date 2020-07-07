BELLUS Health (BLU) Receives a Buy from LifeSci Capital

LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky maintained a Buy rating on BELLUS Health (BLU) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 27.8% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, La Jolla Pharma, and Sierra Oncology.

BELLUS Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.86, which is a 309.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 26, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Based on BELLUS Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4,000 and GAAP net loss of $10.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $3.61 million.

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.