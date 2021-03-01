BELLUS Health (BLU) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Renza maintained a Buy rating on BELLUS Health (BLU) on February 25 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 49.3% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Aprea Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BELLUS Health with a $8.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.03 and a one-year low of $2.01. Currently, BELLUS Health has an average volume of 1.56M.

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

