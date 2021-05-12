BELLUS Health (BLU) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

Christine Brown- May 11, 2021, 9:47 PM EDT

In a report issued on May 10, Gregory Renza from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on BELLUS Health (BLU), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.65, close to its 52-week low of $2.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 34.1% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

BELLUS Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00, a 154.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on BELLUS Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4,000 and GAAP net loss of $7.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $9.97 million.

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

