BELLUS Health (BLU) Gets a Buy Rating from LifeSci Capital

LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky maintained a Buy rating on BELLUS Health (BLU) on March 1 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 46.3% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, and Cogent Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BELLUS Health with a $9.00 average price target, a 130.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on BELLUS Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4,000 and GAAP net loss of $7.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $9.97 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Read More on BLU: