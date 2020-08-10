BellRing Brands (BRBR) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman maintained a Buy rating on BellRing Brands (BRBR) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaufman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 60.0% success rate. Kaufman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Conagra Brands, Hostess Brands, and Campbell Soup.

BellRing Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.13, implying an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BellRing Brands’ market cap is currently $780.3M and has a P/E ratio of 4.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.35.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bellring Brands, Inc. operates as nutrition business. Its products include protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars. The company was founded on March 20, 2019 and is headquartered in Brentwood, MO.