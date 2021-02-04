BellRing Brands (BRBR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and Truist Financial gave BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Jefferies. Analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Buy rating on BellRing Brands today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.95, close to its 52-week high of $25.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 62.8% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BellRing Brands is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.40, a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Truist Financial also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BellRing Brands’ market cap is currently $971.5M and has a P/E ratio of 39.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.37.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bellring Brands, Inc. operates as nutrition business. Its products include protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars. The company was founded on March 20, 2019 and is headquartered in Brentwood, MO.