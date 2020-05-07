BellRing Brands (BRBR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barclays and J.P. Morgan gave BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Jefferies. Analyst Robert Dickerson reiterated a Buy rating on BellRing Brands today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.9% and a 27.3% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BellRing Brands is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.33, representing a 45.5% upside. In a report issued on April 29, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $24.04 and a one-year low of $13.57. Currently, BellRing Brands has an average volume of 516K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bellring Brands, Inc. operates as nutrition business. Its products include protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars. The company was founded on March 20, 2019 and is headquartered in Brentwood, MO.