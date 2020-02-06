BellRing Brands (BRBR) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Buy rating on BellRing Brands (BRBR) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.85, close to its 52-week high of $24.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 44.4% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

BellRing Brands has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.62.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $24.03 and a one-year low of $15.15. Currently, BellRing Brands has an average volume of 551.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BRBR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.