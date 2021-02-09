BellRing Brands (BRBR) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Buy rating on BellRing Brands (BRBR) yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 65.0% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BellRing Brands with a $28.40 average price target, implying a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Truist Financial also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.53 and a one-year low of $13.56. Currently, BellRing Brands has an average volume of 348.1K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bellring Brands, Inc. operates as nutrition business. Its products include protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars. The company was founded on March 20, 2019 and is headquartered in Brentwood, MO.