BellRing Brands (BRBR) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Lazar from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on BellRing Brands (BRBR), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 61.7% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BellRing Brands is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.83, a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.03 and a one-year low of $13.56. Currently, BellRing Brands has an average volume of 526.1K.

Bellring Brands, Inc. operates as nutrition business. Its products include protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars. The company was founded on March 20, 2019 and is headquartered in Brentwood, MO.