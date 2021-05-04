Bellerophon (BLPH) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Bellerophon (BLPH), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.15.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.9% and a 47.7% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bellerophon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.50.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLPH in relation to earlier this year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM. INOpulse is based on proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device. BCM is based on placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to support CE mark registration in the European Union. Bellerophon Therapeutics was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.