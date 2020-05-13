Bellerophon (BLPH) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Bellerophon (BLPH) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 48.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bellerophon with a $30.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Bellerophon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $795K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM. INOpulse is based on proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device. BCM is based on placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to support CE mark registration in the European Union. Bellerophon Therapeutics was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Read More on BLPH: