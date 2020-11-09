Bellerophon (BLPH) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Bellerophon (BLPH) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 42.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Proteostasis Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bellerophon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.67, representing a 154.2% upside. In a report issued on November 6, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.00 and a one-year low of $3.19. Currently, Bellerophon has an average volume of 47.24K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BLPH in relation to earlier this year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM. INOpulse is based on proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device. BCM is based on placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to support CE mark registration in the European Union. Bellerophon Therapeutics was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.