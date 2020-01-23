BELIMO Holding AG (BLHWF) Receives a Hold from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Marta Bruska maintained a Hold rating on BELIMO Holding AG (BLHWF) today and set a price target of CHF6630.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6550.00, equals to its 52-week high of $6550.00.

Bruska has an average return of 9.9% when recommending BELIMO Holding AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Bruska is ranked #2774 out of 5858 analysts.

BELIMO Holding AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6836.86.

BELIMO Holding AG’s market cap is currently $4.03B and has a P/E ratio of 43.58. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.04.

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services.