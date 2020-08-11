Bel Fuse (BELFA) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report issued on August 3, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Bel Fuse (BELFA), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 64.2% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Bel Fuse has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

Based on Bel Fuse’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $104 million and GAAP net loss of $3.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $127 million and had a net profit of $2.97 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Bel Fuse, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, and Europe. Its products include magnetic, power transformers, modules, circuit protection, fiber optic connectors, and interconnect devices. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.