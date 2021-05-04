Bel Fuse (BELFA) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating on Bel Fuse (BELFA) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 66.1% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bel Fuse is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

Bel Fuse’s market cap is currently $221.4M and has a P/E ratio of 15.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.08.

Bel Fuse, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, and Europe. Its products include magnetic, power transformers, modules, circuit protection, fiber optic connectors, and interconnect devices. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.