BeiGene (BGNE) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on April 28, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on BeiGene (BGNE). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $343.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 56.8% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BeiGene with a $378.33 average price target.

Based on BeiGene’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $100 million and GAAP net loss of $473 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $56.89 million and had a GAAP net loss of $388 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 90 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BGNE in relation to earlier this year.

BeiGene, Ltd.is a biopharmaceutical company. The company primarily focuses on developing molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer.

