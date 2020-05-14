BeiGene (BGNE) Initiated with a Buy at Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group initiated coverage with a Buy rating on BeiGene (BGNE) and a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $160.27.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 36.9% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

BeiGene has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $191.22.

Based on BeiGene’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $52.06 million and GAAP net loss of $364 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $77.83 million and had a GAAP net loss of $168 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.