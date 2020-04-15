BeiGene (BGNE) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on BeiGene (BGNE), with a price target of $184.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $150.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

BeiGene has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $191.22, a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a HK$139.00 price target.

Based on BeiGene’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $56.89 million and GAAP net loss of $388 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $58.67 million and had a GAAP net loss of $268 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BGNE in relation to earlier this year.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.