BeiGene (BGNE) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report released yesterday, Yaron Werber from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on BeiGene (BGNE), with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $163.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 72.2% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Springworks Therapeutics, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BeiGene with a $208.86 average price target, which is a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Morgan Stanley also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $210.35 and a one-year low of $113.01. Currently, BeiGene has an average volume of 388.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BGNE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290).