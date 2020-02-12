Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Receives a Sell from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem reiterated a Sell rating on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 71.7% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bed Bath & Beyond with a $16.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.57 and a one-year low of $7.31. Currently, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average volume of 6.38M.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. It operates through the Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat!, Harmon or Harmon Face Values, buybuy BABY, and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus brands.